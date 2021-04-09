Regan’s love makes her cuddly debut on GTU

- On GTU today, Reagan brings her sweet dog, Rebel, to the studio to sit in on Table Talk. She was the highlight of the day moving from the kitchen to the den and getting yummy scraps for 2 hours. Rebel fit right in. She turns 6 on Friday.
- Amanda Gorman graced the cover of Vogue magazine. The 23-year-old poet looks amazing on her first cover shoot for Vogue.
- Would you or do you call your parents by their fist names? Sometimes it just happens especially if spouses call each other by their first name. Then little kids pick up and it. But in so many cultures that’s a sign of disrespect.
- On GTU Hour 2, Jackson fills in for Brian and weighs in on our Table Talk topics. JoJo Siwa is the former Dance Moms star. who says she is living her truth and ‘so proud to be me’ after coming out in January. She talked about it in People magazine. “I still don’t know what I am,” JoJo said of labels. “It’s like, I want to figure it out. I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.” She continued, “Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life.”
- Katy Perry says she quit shaving her legs after becoming a mom. The American Idol judge went on after a performance on the show, “As a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I’ve quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half, so, full body chills. It was amazing.” Afterward, Perry, who gave birth to her daughter Daisy last August, proudly showed off her legs.
- The burly actor, Chris Hemsworth says he isn’t being taken seriously because of his muscles. The actor says he spends hours in the gym working out to play the part of Thor in the Marvel movies “There’s an aesthetic that the role requires,” he told The Telegraph in a new interview. “Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I’d probably be called a serious actor.” Time to give Thor his due respect!
- And do you try not to swear in front of your kids? The hosts discuss how a mother doesn’t hide it from her children but doesn’t it allow it from her children. It’s a total ‘do as I say not as I do.’ But it may be more like ‘don’t say what I say.’
- Finally we talked about a ‘do over baby.’ Don’t we think with age and experience that we might be better moms and dads if we could do it all over again? The chaos of motherhood and new mom anxiety can be overwhelming. May be it’s why Grandmas are so on point!