SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Getting motivated to go to the gym can be a struggle, but a tasty drink that gives you some pep in your step can make the world of a difference. Natalie Malele is the founder of Peachy Inc., a women’s supplement company on a mission to empower women to regain confidence in themselves and at the gym. Natalie wanted to create a business that uplifts women’s mental and physical well-being.

Malele discovered the need for a change when she found herself struggling with self-image after having a baby. With a desire to return to the gym and a yearning for a welcoming space, she embarked on a mission to transform not only her own confidence but that of women everywhere.

She wanted to create supplements tailored to women’s unique needs. Peachy Inc. is not just about supplements; it’s a movement towards self-love and empowerment. They offer preworkout pods designed specifically for women. From flavor to dosage, Malele ensures that these pods provide the perfect energy boost and pump without the jitters or crash.

Peachy Inc.’s slogan is “Don’t workout because you hate your body, workout because you love it!” To get your hands on some of their products, visit the official Peachy Inc. website at peachyinc.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @peachyinc.official. Use code ‘GTU’ at checkout for a free sample, or code ‘GTU25’ for a generous 25% off your entire order.