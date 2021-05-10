Refurbishing your home decor items

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Courtney Clark from Set the Stage joined us to share refurbishing home decor tips, and how to bring them into our homes! Courtney discusses how we are getting into a time where yard sales are popping up and she has amazing tips and examples to share for people to make something look brand new or updated.

We all have decor items around the house that might seem bland or on the dated side. We have simple do-able ways to bring those decor pieces up to date.

Most of us have a collection of random flower vases collected over the years, before you throw them out consider these fun tips and tricks to try!

Lastly, while is fun to shop new, you can still make decor items you already have or even ones you might find at a yard sale just as trendy! Watch Courtney’s demonstration as she shows a few ways to transform those decor items!

www.wesetthestage.com