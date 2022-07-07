(Good Things Utah) Rachelle Nielson from the Instagram account @cinnamonandcoconut joined us again today to show us how to make tasty and refreshing dill pickles! Easy to make and delicious to eat, you’ll be sure to want to use this recipe for your garden’s cucumbers this season.

Ingredients

2 cups water

3 Tbsp. white vinegar

1 Tbsp. kosher salt (not table salt)

2 tsp. sugar

1 large English cucumber, sliced in spears or rounds

4 garlic cloves, peeled

6 sprigs of fresh dill

2 tsp. black peppercorns

Directions

1. In a small pot, mix water, vinegar, salt and sugar over medium-high heat until the salt and sugar have dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes.

2. Divide cucumber between two pint-sized jars. Using a spoon or the flat side of a knife, press down on the garlic cloves until slightly smashed. Add 2 cloves to each jar. Add 3 sprigs of dill and 1 tsp. black peppercorns to each jar.

3. Pour the vinegar mixture into each jar so every ingredient is covered, but not overflowing with liquid. Close the lid tightly and refrigerator for at least 24 hours before eating.

You can also reuse the brine, for up to 1 week, with fresh cucumbers if desired.