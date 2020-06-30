Live Now
Newsfeed: Restaurant fight over social distancing argument; Round 2 of Sahara dust

Refreshing Summer Sipping Wines

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

We loved having Brooke of The Brooke Blend in studio today to talk all things refreshing summer sipping wines! Listen up, then grab one for the patio and create a fabulous summer night.

Albarino Day: Similar to a Sauvignon Blanc. Light, refreshing, bright acidity. Mostly grown in Spain.

Viognier: a full-bodied white wine. Similar to a Chardonnay. Originated in Southern France

Rose: Known as pink wine, it’s become very popular. Made from red grapes, this one has a shorter skin contact period (fermentation) of only a few hours. Winemakers determine what color they want the wine to be!


Pinot Noir: A light red wine perfect for summer. Aug. 18th is national Pinot Noir Day. Originated in Burgundy, France.

Spritzers: Brooke tells us what you can add to wines for sweetness and/or additional flavors.

For more, visit www.thebrookeblend.com and @thebrookeblend

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors