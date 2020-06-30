We loved having Brooke of The Brooke Blend in studio today to talk all things refreshing summer sipping wines! Listen up, then grab one for the patio and create a fabulous summer night.

Albarino Day: Similar to a Sauvignon Blanc. Light, refreshing, bright acidity. Mostly grown in Spain.

Viognier: a full-bodied white wine. Similar to a Chardonnay. Originated in Southern France



Rose: Known as pink wine, it’s become very popular. Made from red grapes, this one has a shorter skin contact period (fermentation) of only a few hours. Winemakers determine what color they want the wine to be!



Pinot Noir: A light red wine perfect for summer. Aug. 18th is national Pinot Noir Day. Originated in Burgundy, France.



Spritzers: Brooke tells us what you can add to wines for sweetness and/or additional flavors.



For more, visit www.thebrookeblend.com and @thebrookeblend

