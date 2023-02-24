SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Dig into the fresh flavors of the Tongan Islands with this recipe. Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear shares her recipe for the traditional dish Ika Ota

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

1 Green Pepper

1 Large Tomato

Fresh Spring Onions

2 Lemons

2 Limes

24 Oz Mahi Mahi

Pink Himalayan Salt

(13.5 Fl Oz) 1 Can Unsweetened Coconut Milk

1/4 Cup Primal Kitchen Mayo

Instructions:

Lightly salt Mahi and refrigerate 1 hour (preferably over night) Dice and mince cucumber, pepper, tomato, and green onions. In a large bowl mix together produce. Add coconut milk and mayo to bowl, mix evenly. Remove Mahi from fridge, slice into cubes and add to mixture. Serve and enjoy!

* Remember: Mahi is raw, refrigerate leftovers properly.

Find more refreshing dishes like this one on Kulia Wear’s website!