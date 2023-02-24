SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Dig into the fresh flavors of the Tongan Islands with this recipe. Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear shares her recipe for the traditional dish Ika Ota
Ingredients:
- 1 cucumber
- 1 Green Pepper
- 1 Large Tomato
- Fresh Spring Onions
- 2 Lemons
- 2 Limes
- 24 Oz Mahi Mahi
- Pink Himalayan Salt
- (13.5 Fl Oz) 1 Can Unsweetened Coconut Milk
- 1/4 Cup Primal Kitchen Mayo
Instructions:
- Lightly salt Mahi and refrigerate 1 hour (preferably over night)
- Dice and mince cucumber, pepper, tomato, and green onions.
- In a large bowl mix together produce.
- Add coconut milk and mayo to bowl, mix evenly.
- Remove Mahi from fridge, slice into cubes and add to mixture.
- Serve and enjoy!
* Remember: Mahi is raw, refrigerate leftovers properly.
Find more refreshing dishes like this one on Kulia Wear’s website!