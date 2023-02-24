SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Dig into the fresh flavors of the Tongan Islands with this recipe. Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear shares her recipe for the traditional dish Ika Ota

Ingredients:

  • 1 cucumber 
  • 1 Green Pepper 
  • 1 Large Tomato
  •  Fresh Spring Onions
  • 2 Lemons 
  • 2 Limes  
  • 24 Oz Mahi Mahi 
  • Pink Himalayan Salt
  • (13.5 Fl Oz) 1 Can Unsweetened Coconut Milk
  • 1/4 Cup Primal Kitchen Mayo  

Instructions:

  1. Lightly salt Mahi and refrigerate 1 hour (preferably over night) 
  2. Dice and mince cucumber, pepper, tomato, and green onions.
  3. In a large bowl mix together produce.
  4. Add coconut milk and mayo to bowl, mix evenly.
  5. Remove Mahi from fridge, slice into cubes and add to mixture. 
  6. Serve and enjoy!

* Remember: Mahi is raw, refrigerate leftovers properly.

Find more refreshing dishes like this one on Kulia Wear’s website!