Spring is the perfect time to refresh and reset. Courtney Clark from We Set The Stage joined us in the studio to show easy ways you can transition your home decor for spring.

Switching out your pillow covers is a great way to change things up throughout the year. It is an affordable way to make changes, even temporary ones. Ikea, Hobby Lobby, and Amazon are all great options.

Rug Layering is also having a moment right now. This is an easy way to brighten a room up. Using different textures makes a huge difference. You can use different sizes, colors, and styles.

Changing out just some of your decor can make a huge difference in the overall feel of the room. For more styling tips, follow along with Courtney online.

Instagram: @SetTheStage

Website: https://wesetthestage.com/