Even though Spring is coming to an end, it’s never too late to get started on your Spring Cleaning! Tasha Brown and Lori Frost, founders of Ayara Wallpapers, share their favorite tips to maximize organization around the house and make your space festive.

Add Wallpaper:

Ayara’s wallpaper is a great way to add your style into your space. Ayara is a high quality wallpaper with cutting edge adhesive technology that doesn’t trap air bubbles and is versatile for all types of walls!

Brown and Frost recommend more than just applying on accent walls, but ceilings, home offices, and even picture frame moulding.

Trending designs in 2022 include traditional prints along with wall murals and painted designs.

2. Pick out some new art and pick up a paint brush!

It’s incredible how even a new piece of art can spruce up any living space. If you’re on a budget, you can still find inexpensive but fun art pieces to display in your home.

A new decor item can transform your space. Don’t be afraid to try something daring.

Find colors from the new item to use for an accent wall that compliments your home.

3. Get your home organized!

It may sound intimidating, but Spring is the perfect time for a refresh and organizing our space will help us feel more peaceful at home.

Brown and Frost suggest labeling containers which helps immensely with organization.

If organizing your entire house seems too overwhelming, start with the areas most commonly used in the home. For most people, this is usually the kitchen and living room.

For more ideas to spruce your place up this season..

