Celebrate Utah Facial Plastics' 17 years of helping people look and feel their best

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to refreshing your look, you can trust the experts at Utah Facial Plastics to help you feel and look your best.

Kayla Papez, nurse injector with Utah Facial Plastics, visited Good Things Utah to share all the exciting news about their 17th Anniversary Celebration and some big honors UFP recently received – including “Best Cosmetic Surgery Center” and “Best Medical Spa” from Best of State, Best of Salt Lake City, and Best of Northern Utah Awards.

The surgeons and providers at Utah Facial Plastics specialize in cosmetic procedures and treatments from the neck up. UFP offers surgical procedures, a full med spa of non-surgical treatments, and also hair restoration.

UFP is celebrating it’s 17th Anniversary with a big event on November 9, 2023 at the Draper location. It’s an openhouse event with food, drinks, giveaways, entertainment, and special offers for attendees. You must RSVP to attend – Click here to RSVP.

Visit www.utahfacialplastics.com or call 801-776-2220 to schedule a consultation or to learn more about Utah Facial Plastics Aesthetics facial and hair rejuvenation services.

Utah Facial Plastics Two Locations:

Utah Facial Plastics

723 East 12200 South

Suite 200

Draper, UT 84020

Phone: 801-960-3137

Utah Facial Plastics

2255 N 1700 W

Suite 205

Layton, UT 84041

Phone: 801.960.3137

Sponsored by Utah Facial Plastics.