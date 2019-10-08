Reese Witherspoon on the right age to have children

  • On Good Things Utah today – When it comes to the perfect age to start having children, everybody has different advice. Actress Reese Witherspoon says it’s definitely been tougher for her in her late thirties and early forties. Plus, women have a bad habit that doctors say is hurting their skin. We’ll tell you why some of us just can’t stop picking our faces. And Surae has hotel hacks that you need the next time you go out of town. And she also shares the perfect way to shine up your boots with items in your kitchen. Hope you tune in for a Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah!

