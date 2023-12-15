OREM, Utah ( Good Things Utah) – Get ready for the excitement at Redline Racing’s thrilling grand opening on December 16, 2023, in Orem, Utah!

The fastest go-karts in town, creating a new hub for thrilling and competitive racing paired with amusement and fun. Redline Racing has a high adrenaline experience at affordable prices, making it the go-to destination for birthdays, adult parties, corporate events, and so much more.

With a state-of-the-art facility that features five tracks catering to novice and experienced drivers. Making sure everyone feels the rush of high-speed competition in a safe environment. Redline Racing offers a special buy one get one free race deal into the thrill of the fastest go-karts in the area. Secure your spot by booking in advance and be part of the Redline Racing entertainment.

Will also be joined by racing sensation Payton Anderson, Redline Racing is not just a go-kart experience; it’s a high-octane journey into the future of fun and speed. Don’t miss the chance to be part of Utah’s hottest venue. The adventure begins at Redline Racing!

For more information on advance booking visit

Website – www.redlineracingusa.com

Instagram – @redlineracingusa

