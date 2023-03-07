SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Mandy Shaw is on a mission to redefine what “mid-age” looks like. Today on GTU, she shared her empowering message that age should never limit our dreams and ambitions.

According to Mandy, we are all full of ideas, desires, and ambitions. However, the question remains, how do we put them into play? Her answer is simple: sign your own permission slip and invest in yourself. You deserve to have the same light shine on you that you shine on others.

Mandy’s message is clear: self-care isn’t selfish. It’s essential for achieving our goals and living our best lives. As we age, we accumulate valuable life experiences that can be used as a superpower to propel us forward.

The best part? It’s never too late to start. Forget age and focus on what’s ahead of you. The possibilities are endless, and Mandy is here to remind us that our potential knows no bounds.

If you’re looking for inspiration and motivation, be sure to follow Mandy on Instagram at @themandyshaw.