Caitlin Brognaski from the National Ability Center joined us on the show to share about the 18th anniversary of the Red, White & Snow event here in Utah. This is a 3-day celebration that will feature wineries and top chefs from across the nation to raise money for a good cause. This event offers donors, sponsors, and guests a unique opportunity to blend Park City’s passions through a menu of weekend events, including; wine tastings, private vintner dinners, ski days at three resorts, live and silent auctions, and black-tie gala dinner.

The event will be held from Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5 across some of Park City’s finest private homes and local resort venues. The main events include live music and food, an exclusive slope-side tasting, a lunch après ski party at the St. Regis Deer Valley, and specialty dishes paired with wine in a private setting. There will also be a Gala Dinner and Auction. All proceeds benefit the National Ability Center, a non-profit organization located in Park City, Utah with a mission of empowering individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence, and lifetime skills through sport, recreation, and educational programs.

To purchase tickets for all events, visit redwhiteandsnow.org. Interested attendees are encouraged to sign up in advance to reserve a spot before tickets sell out.