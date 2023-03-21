SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Salt Lake City is buzzing with excitement, because global dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style, is holding its auditions right here in Utah. The auditions will take place on March 25th at the Millennium Dance Complex where local dancers will compete for a chance to represent their city at the regional qualifier in Denver on April 22nd.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is unlike any other dance competition, with dancers battling it out 1:1 to randomly selected music from throwback hits to Top 40 tracks, all while the audience votes for their favorite dancer. The competition celebrates the multitude of dance styles including: popping, krump, whacking, litefeet, turfing, jit, house, footwork, hip hop, and more.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is not just a dance competition, it’s a celebration of the power of dance to bring people together and showcase the diversity of dance styles and cultures around the world. With its unique format and emphasis on audience participation, it’s a competition that truly captures the spirit of street dance.

WEBSITE: www.redbull.com/us-en/event-series/dance-your-style

IG: @redbulldance

FB: @redbulldance