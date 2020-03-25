Red Basil offers tasty Thai for a good cause!

It’s Save the Faves! We want to help support our local restaurants by showcasing their delicious food, and letting you know who’s open with curbside and delivery. First up is Red Basil Thai. They were kind enough to drop off quite a spread!

We tried fresh Mango and sweet sticky rice, sautéed chicken skewers with coconut sauce and house special peanut sauce for dipping. Thai chicken cashew nut, chicken pad kee mao, chicken red curry with thai pumpkin and jasmine rice. Everything was absolutely mouth-watering! Choose from mild, medium spicy, and spicy for your dishes.

Today is a particularly special day for Red Basil. When you order, 20% of your purchase on their tasty takeout goes to the Make-a-wish foundation! Eat up, support local, and support kids in need.

Red Basil is located in West Jordan at 1652 W 9000 S, and open for takeout from 11 – 9 M-F. Hop online to peruse the menu at redbasilutah.com