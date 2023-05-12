FARMINGTON, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Red Barn Academy is making a difference in lives broken from addiction, and crime by teaching honesty, accountability, and integrity in a farm setting. Operating as a licensed, two-year minimum life-skills academy, the Red Barn Academy is entirely free for participants and their families, and there’s currently no waitlist, thanks to generous community support.

One of the critical fundraising events for the Red Barn Academy is the annual Red Barn Recovery Run. This year’s event will take place on May 13th at Red Barn Farms, with registration opening at 8:00 a.m. The 5K run/walk will be held along the Legacy Trail, offering a beautiful and scenic route for participants. Participants can also connect with over 24 Recovery and Educational Partner booths, featuring resources for those struggling with addiction.

The Red Barn Recovery Run is an opportunity to come together and connect with the recovery community while raising critical funds for the Red Barn Academy. Registration is available on the day of the event, but participants can also register in advance at www.redbarnfarms.org/events