Reconnecting with yourself in the outdoors

Reconnecting with yourself and other people in the outdoors is now easier than ever thanks to Her Outdoor Purpose! Cheltsie Rackley and Lauren Davey stopped by the studio to discuss how the pandemic allowed them to create accessible retreats for people in the outdoors.

Their retreats are local and don’t require a lot of sacrifices to attend. They were saying how most people have to carve out a huge chunk of time in their schedule and travel far to participate in a retreat so their goal was to make it as accessible as possible.

Their mini-retreats are two to three hours where they offer many different experiences. Some of the various retreat names are Ignite which is a candle-making ceremony, a Renew sound bath meditation and light yoga, Ascend where you’ll hike and participate in yoga, and Nourish which is focused on nourishing the mind, body, and soul with good food. All their retreats also include sound bath meditations with crystal singing bowls and other instruments.

They’re offering a BOGO sale until the end of the year so be sure to take advantage of that! Watch the video above and visit their Instagram, and website for more information.