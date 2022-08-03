Sindee Savage, a committee member of 40 over 40, and Sidni L. Shorter, a nominee for 40 over 40, talked about what it means to be a successful woman over the age of 40.

Savage said that 40 over 40 have received nominations from the age of 40 up to 89 totaling up to around 200 nominations overall. The program is special, she said because it recognizes the experience and wisdom of women who are at the top of their fields after decades of experience.

Shorter, the CEO of the Black Chamber of Commerce, said that she was surprised and excited when she found out she’d been nominated for one of the titles of 40 over 40. She said that she thinks it’s important and good to recognize the older demographic while celebrating women’s accomplishments. She takes most inspiration from her mother who showed her what she could become, Shorter explained.

The 40 over 40 event will take place on September 9th at Grand America. There will be networking time during the event so that the community can meet the nominees.

Viewers can learn more by going to www.utah40over40.com and connecting with 40 over 40 on Instagram and LinkedIn at @utahs40over40 and https://www.linkedin.com/company/utah-40-women-over-40/