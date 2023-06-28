Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – More than 20 percent of Americans struggle with mental health. A recent study found that 40% of parents report being worried about their child’s anxiety. It is time to change the conversation, and move beyond labels and diagnoses, so we can enable people to turn their struggles into strength through Post Traumatic Growth (PTG). Dr. Taryn Greene, a Charlotte-based Health Psychologist and Director of Research at Boulder Crest Foundation joined us for a live Zoom to explain how we can navigate these complex challenges.

Here are three ways to reduce anxiety and stress:

Education: Identify physical, psychological, and spiritual impacts of stress

Regulation: Develop mind, body, financial, and spiritual wellness practices to regulate thoughts and actions

Disclosure: Devise ways to self-disclose personal struggles that will strengthen interpersonal relationships

Tune in to hear more tips from Dr. Greene regarding PTSD. Visit www.bouldercrest.org for more resources and follow Boulder Crest Foundation on social media @bouldercrestfoundation.