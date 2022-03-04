Utah is home to so many remarkable women. Today we got to sit down with one in particular named Carolyn Garner, who was nominated by her good friend, Kim Houston, in the Remarkable Women of 2022 contest.

Garner was nominated for her love of advocacy and serving in her community. She is the founder and CEO of Mothers Shut In, a non-profit organization, embracing a diverse group of women with a common goal to help empower, equip, and encourage children and future generations in a way that they are unable to do so within their means.

This organization provided eight scholarships in 2021. The organization sponsors “Seeds of Hope”, a program designed to provide a “hand up” for a period of 12 months to an individual or a family unit. Children are given the opportunity to travel to expose, enlighten and equip themselves to grow spiritually, physically, financially, and mentally while engaging with a diverse community of peers.

As she planted her feet into Utah, she joined the Salt Lake City Junior League, named Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for the League, with a goal is to bring awareness to women regarding diversity.

She has championed topics such as “Unconscious Bias,” “Hidden Disabilities,” and “It’s Ok to be Different.” She has also been a volunteer on the Women Helping Women Committee. Women Helping Women is a project in which Junior League volunteers collect, prepare, and distribute donated professional women’s clothing. These clothes are given to women entering the workforce and who are in transition towards self-sufficiency.

Houston shared that she is an eight-year cancer survivor and is grateful for every day that she gets to wake up and serve. The two women are forces for good in their community and it was a delight to get to meet with them.

Website: www.mothersshutin.org

Instagram: @mothersshutin

Twitter: @mothersshutin

Facebook: Mothers Shut In