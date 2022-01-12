Recognize the signs of human trafficking and how to help

January 11th is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and we are sitting down with a survivor and foundation member to shed some light on the cause.

Kacie Malouf and Julie Whitehead recommend going to iamonwatch.org and taking the OnWatch digital training. This is a platform designed to help people recognize and report the signs of human trafficking. One of the misconceptions about human trafficking is that it is not happening here. The goal of the training is to educate our community and give individuals the tools to prevent human trafficking.

Co-founder of the Malouf Foundation, Kacie, explained their passion to educate about the reality of the situation and also provide resources for survivors. They are currently building an aftercare home for trafficking survivors ages 12-18 in Utah. Fundraising efforts will go directly to the cause.

Survivor, Julie Whitehead, told her story. After going through a divorce, a trusted friend became an abuser. He trafficked her in Utah for the next 5 months. An innocent bystander recognized something was happening to Julie and helped her to escape her trafficker.

During the month of January for Human Trafficking Prevention Month, there are several ways to get involved. Donations are always accepted at malouffoundation.org. You can also support trafficking survivors by purchasing a limited-edition t-shirt purchasing a limited-edition All the Care In The World t-shirt from Downeast stores or at downeastbasics.com. For every t-shirt purchased, 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards restorative care efforts for survivors. The t-shirts are $15.