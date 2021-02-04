Recipe for king cake just in time for Mardi Gras

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Alyssa and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers at In Fine Taste whipped up a king cake for us just in time for Mardi Gras! This mother-daughter dynamic duo shares how they did it below.

INGREDIENTS:

Dough:

– 1 (1/4 oz) package active dry yeast

– ¼ cup warm water (water should be warm but not hot)

– ¼ cup granulated sugar

– 2 tablespoons brown sugar

– ½ cup milk

– 1 teaspoon vanilla

– 1 egg

– 1 egg yolk

– ¾ teaspoon salt

– 2 ¾ cup flour, measured correctly

– ½ cup butter, softened

Filling:

– 12 oz (1 ½ cups) Cream cheese

– ¼ cup Butter

– ½ teaspoon of salt

– 2 teaspoons ground Cinnamon

– ½ cup Brown sugar, packed

Glaze and decoration:

– 2 cups powdered sugar

– ¼ cup buttermilk (can sub regular milk)

– ¼ cup butter, melted

– pinch of salt

– 1 teaspoon vanilla

– green, purple, and yellow sanding sugar

– 1 plastic baby, 1 dry bean, OR 1 pecan

INSTRUCTIONS:

Dough:

1. In a large stand mixer with a dough hook (if you don’t have a stand mixer you can use a large bowl) add warm water, yeast, and 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar. Let stand for 10 minutes until foamy.

2. Add in remaining granulated sugar, milk, brown sugar, vanilla, egg, and egg yolk. Beat together on low until thoroughly combined.

3. Add in salt and a little bit of flour. Mix together. Add in remaining flour and knead on medium until combined. Then knead on high for 4 minutes.

4. Add in butter and continue kneading dough until dough is smooth and dough pulls away from bowl. It will take about 5-6 minutes.

5. Place dough in a greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Place in a warm place to rise until dough has doubled in size 1-1 1/2 hours.

6. While dough is rising make filling. And then continue to step 7 when dough has risen.

7. Punch dough down and turn dough out on to a flour surface. Use a rolling pin, coated in flour, to roll dough out. Roll out into a rectangle ¼” thick, approximately 21” long by 9” wide.

Filling, Assembly, & Baking:

1. Combine cream cheese, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon until smooth.

2. Spread filling over rolled out dough spreading filling about to about ½” away from the edge.

3. Roll longwise into a tight swirl (like you would with cinnamon rolls) pinching the dough underneath to seal filling in. Form your long tube into a circle and pinch dough together to seal edges.

4. Place on a large baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Let sit for 1 hour.

5. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes. Cake should be golden brown.

6. Make glaze: mix butter and ½ cup of powdered sugar until smooth. Add in buttermilk and remaining powdered sugar, mix until smooth.

7. Once cake is completely cool, insert plastic baby or bean into the bottom of the cake. Spoon glaze over top of cake. Top with sanding sugars, alternating colors. Slice and enjoy! I like to warm my slice up in the microwave for 8-10 seconds before eating!