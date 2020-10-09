Rebuilding your core after baby

Keto coach Jessica Smart was in the studio to show us exercises to rebuild your core after diastasis recti, which is the partial or complete separation of the rectus abdominis, or “six-pack” muscles, which meet at the midline of your stomach.



For four years straight Jessica was either pregnant or nursing, and after four miscarriages and giving birth to her two boys, she had gained well over 100 pounds. She says she’d completely kissed her abs goodbye. After trying anything and everything under the sun to lose the weight, she finally broke through, lost the 100 pounds and was able to tighten things back up again naturally without any surgeries or treatments. Now Jessica is on a mission to help others do the same.



Her biggest tips are, don’t give up! get rid of the scale, and focus on pics, and how your clothes feel. Work smarter, not harder by combining fat burning workouts with fat burning supplements to get better results in less time and effort.



Jessica demonstrate a few moves you can practice at home on a daily basis. Of course, if you feel any pain or see coning in your abs, you should stop. Start by lying on your back. She likes to do these exercises on a prop called the Parasetter, because it helps her direct my breath to the right place as she works. If you don’t have a Parasetter, try placing a rolled up yoga blanket or towel between your shoulder blades. And if you don’t have either of those, just lie on the floor. Remember to contract your pelvic floor as you exhale, and keep your core engaged throughout the exercises.



Hold a magic circle, yoga block, or squishy ball above your chest, arms straight. Squeeze in as you imagine wrapping your front ribs together, and engaging your oblique muscles and pelvic floor muscles.



Extend your arms overhead without letting your ribs open. Use the abs to draw everything in. Then return to the start position.



Lift your legs to table top, mindfully keeping everything drawn in. Slowly lower one leg at a time to tap your toes on the floor. If you see coning in your abs, don’t drop your toes all the way to the floor. Alternatively, you can place your feet flat on the floor and use your core muscles to lift each foot a few inches at a time.



With the circle, block, or ball between your legs, and your feet flat on the floor, raise your butt until your back forms a straight line from knees to shoulders. Really concentrate on engaging your pelvic floor and inner thigh muscles as you exhale and lift up into the hip bridge. Then inhale as your lower back down. And repeat.



jessicasweightloss.com

IG @betterketobyjess

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



