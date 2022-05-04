“Body Awareness” is a rebellious comedy tackling topics like identity politics, and pokes fun at things supposed to be politically correct. Dirctor Morag Shepherd and actor Brenda Hattingh stopped by to share the details of this dramedy set to open this weekend with Pygmailion Productions.

Brenda tells us after what we’ve bee through during the pandemic, this is a relief to look at and laugh at ourselves. The playwright does an incredible job of taking the extreme characters, and putting them at odds with one another.

For mature audiences only. “Body Awareness” opens Friday, May 6th and performs at Rose Wagner in downtown SLC.

Tickets and more: pygmalionproductions.org