Realizing you are more than enough

Motivational speaker Ganel-Lyn Condie joined us today to share another inspirational message. She says that during high vulnerability, we may be struggling to feel we are enough.

If you aren’t feeling enough all the time consider what to realize means:

To realize is to become fully aware, to understand clearly, to cause to happen.

Here are 3 tips that can cause you to understand clearly that you are more than enough!

You are beautiful. According to Google over 10k people a day google “Am I ugly?” Watch your self-talk. Are you talking to yourself as good as you talk to your friends? Practice kindness. You will feel rich. Celebrate someone else today. Write a thank you text. Compliment someone Your value is non-negotiable. Value is not dependent on bank account, clothing styles, choices of your kids. Find a SOS/faith friend. They help you see yourself clearly.

Brene Brown says: No one belongs here more than you!

To realize you are more than enough means become fully aware each day.

Ganel-Lyn is giving away a copy of her Best of State Book, “You Are More Than Enough, You Are Magnificent.” Watch the segment to hear details on how to win!

http://ganellyn.com and @ganellyn