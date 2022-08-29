Every person’s reality seems to have differences. This is because each individual’s reality is shaped by fears and beliefs. Shantel Reitz joined the show to elaborate.

The unconscious mind, Reitz said, is like a computer. It filters information for us. It files what we think we want to see or notice, not necessarily what is actually there. This is done through the Reticular Activating System, or RAS for short. Experiences, as it seems, develop our fears and beliefs. The unconscious mind shows us things that support our beliefs and fears, reinforcing those and creating the reality we live in.

