Realistic hair tutorials for moms and women

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sierra Miller is a licensed hair and makeup artist, and creator of Mom Life Tutorials. Realistic tutorials for moms and women who don’t feel like they have time to get ready. She showed off simple and easy holiday hairstyles that anyone can do.

Braids don’t have to be very complicated, Sierra says. She shows us tips to make a braid look “fancier”, and proves you don’t have to be a professional to learn how to do beautiful braids. You can create a lovely braid for both short and long hair. Adding accessories can make a huge difference in your hairstyles. Adding clips, bandana scarves, or even headbands can change your whole look!

Sierra offers one-on-one hair and makeup lessons. You’ll learn all the techniques, tips, and tricks for creating stunning hairstyles and makeup looks personalized for you to work with your schedule and routine!

Find Sierra at sierrasbeauties.com IG @sierrasbeauties