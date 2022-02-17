REAL Salt Lake’s new jersey to kick off the season

In honor of the ten year anniversary of the best chant in Major League Soccer, REAL Salt Lake jerseys are changing. Tyler Gibbons, VP of Marketing & Game Presentation, joined us on the show to share the big reveal.

Every year the team comes out with a new jersey and 2022 Believe Kits are now available just in time for the season to start in just 10 days. Like the kit itself, the new jock tag symbolizes the community and state they proudly represent. Overall, the kit design enhances the bold colors and reflects a classic look worthy of the primary jersey.

A new era is officially underway. While REAL is honoring their Cub’s greatest accomplishment of winning the only professional championship this state has ever won with this kit, they BELIEVE the best days are still ahead. If you buy an authentic kit at the team store Thursday – Saturday, you receive 2 free tickets to the March 19 match. Head to RSL.com and @RealSaltLake on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook & TikTok for more updates.