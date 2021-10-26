Real Salt Lake trunk-or-treat and costume contest

Halloween is this weekend and Real Salt Lake is hosting a family-friendly trunk-or-treat this Saturday! John Kimball is in the studio today with Nicea and Surae giving us all the details.

This event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 beginning at 11:30 am on the U of U Health Plaza along the east side of Rio Tinto Stadium. It’ll be held right before their match against the San Jose Earthquakes so you don’t want to miss it.

Not only will there be plenty of candy and treats but they’re also holding a costume contest hosted by FanX and sponsored by The Utah Children’s Dental Network. They’ll be prizes and awards throughout the day, some of which include RSL merchandise packages, the use of a luxury suite for the RSL match that day, and a $1,000 Visa Gift Card. A ticket to the game is not required for entry to the trunk-or-treat so this event is open to anyone.

Given that it’s held on Oct. 30, they’re offering special ticket pricing where you can purchase two tickets to the game that day for only $30, so be sure to visit RSL.com for more information.

Their final home game of the regular season will be held on Nov. 3 which will honor their long-time captain Kyle Beckerman, who recently retired. They’ll be celebrating his successes and career since his arrival in mid-2007. Visit their website to learn more about this event and the limited edition KB5 scarves supporting The Heart of America.