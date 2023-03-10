SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Real Salt Lake Home Opener of the 2023 Season is set to take place on Saturday, March 11th, with the match starting at 7:30 pm MST. General Manager, Elliot Fall, shared that the team has already played two road games this season, beating Vancouver in their first game and losing in Seattle last weekend.

Despite the losses, Real Salt Lake’s loyal fans have continued to support the team. In fact, the club sold out every single league home game last season, finishing in the top five for attendance in relation to stadium capacity. The team is on pace for another sellout, which would mark their 18th consecutive league game sellout.

This Saturday’s home opener at America First Field in Sandy is expected to be another passionate packed house, with fans showing up to support Real Salt Lake. If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, you can visit the team’s website or call 844.Real.Tix. or find them at the social media handles below.

