John Genna from Real Salt Lake discussed the upcoming game this weekend and what fans can expect and look forward to.

Genna, the vice president of communications and public relations for Real Salt Lake, said that RSL’s firework weekend will be happening this upcoming Saturday after playing against the Columbus Crew. For the first time in 18 years, RSL will not have a home game over the 4th of July weekend, so they will be holding their pre-4th of July show instead.

With a great season so far, the RSL team is currently in second place in the Western Conference, just two points behind the Los Angeles Football Cup. The team has recorded eight wins so far, with four losses and four ties. Four of the most recent games were won, with a seven-home game unbeaten run comprised of six wins and one tie. Genna said that each of the first seven home games this season exceeded the stadium’s capacity of 20,000.

RSL is partnering with UTA so that any attendees with a ticket to the match can show their tickets for the RSL game this Saturday night and ride mass transit for free all day on Saturday. Genna said this includes TRAX, Frontrunner, bus, Streetcar, and On-demand services all day long.

The gates open at 6:30 PM at the Rio Tinto Stadium and the game starts at 7:30 PM with fireworks following the end of the game. Attendees can assemble on the field to watch the fireworks show once the field is cleared.