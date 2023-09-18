SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready to embark on an extraordinary adventure. Adam Sidwell, the CEO of Future House Studios, joined us on the show to introduce an innovative fusion of technology, gaming, and real-world exploration. Think Pokemon Go meets the Legend of Zelda, but with a thrilling twist – real treasure awaits.

Future House Studios plans to hide a genuine sword and a secret treasure worth $1000 in the wilderness, inviting adventurers of all ages to join the hunt. With a track record of developing games for renowned franchises like Transformers and partnering with Niantic for Pokemon Go, Future House Studios’ latest creation, “Swords!,” promises to do just that by seamlessly blending fantasy gaming with real-world exploration. Players will battle monsters, collect legendary swords, and overcome formidable bosses to unlock clues leading them to the elusive treasure. “Swords!” will transform Utah into a real life video game.

The first quest kicks off in a matter of days, and will offer one lucky player the chance to claim the $1000 treasure. The official game launch is scheduled for September 23, so mark your calendars. Join the journey by signing up at www.swordsofsecret.com and follow @swordsofsecretofficial on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.