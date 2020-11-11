Real Housewives of SLC’s Lisa Barlow dishes on tonight’s premiere AND if there will be a second season

Downeast is reopening an innovative concept store at the District to immerse consumers into the home design experience. Guests will interact and engage with design elements through touch, sight, and smell to piece together their picture-perfect home. Trained staff are also on hand to provide customers with design assistance to bring their dream home to life.

The Inspiration pod showcases home furniture in innovative and extreme settings to help rethink home living. Downeast is showing off how their furniture can fit in a variety of spaces to help your home make a statement of who you are, and that statement can also be reflective of your home environment. The pod is an evolving space that will change on an occasional basis to showcase an array of new colors and products.