Real Housewives of SLC’s Lisa Barlow dishes on tonight’s premiere AND if there will be a second season

- On GTU Hour 2 – It’s finally here – the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is tonight on Bravo. We will be watching and so will cast mate Lisa Barlow. She tells us because of the State of Emergency, she will be watching at home tonight with her family.
- And speaking of family, Lisa shares with us how her husband and two boys feel about their part in the reality show. We also ask Lisa if the show will be picked up for a second season, you have to tune in to see her answer!
- And we talk parenting this morning, science confirms what many moms already know, you are a different person after giving birth. We’ll tell you how. And a study coming out of England this morning shines a light on what developmental delays are happening with our kids because of the pandemic. Hope you join us for a Wednesday edition of GTU Hour 2!