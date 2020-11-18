Real Housewives of SLC star Whitney Rose dishes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The highly anticipated “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” premiered just last week on Bravo, and we can’t get enough! The series delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of six successful women who’ve created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses.

They navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection. The Mormon church is undeniably ingrained in the culture, but these women represent a spectrum of religious beliefs ranging from Mormon, Islamic, Jewish and Pentecostal. With a deep-rooted history, these women share a special bond, but when circles are this tight it’s only a matter of time before beliefs and personalities collide.

We had one of the stars, Whitney Rose, sit down and dish with us today! A busy business woman with her own skincare line Iris + Beau, she recently renewed her wedding vows to her husband of ten years, and she’s cousins with another housewife, Heather Gay. Whitney dishes on what cast member she doesn’t gel with, what her fears are surrounding her newfound fame, and if she’d say yes to a second season!

Follow along with Whitney’s journey on IG at @whitneywildrose and @irisandbeau