Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shares personal story on infant and pregnancy loss

The newest star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jennie Nguyen, joins us today to bring awareness to miscarriages and stillbirth. On the recent episodes of Real Housewives of SLC Nguyen opened up about her nine miscarriages and a stillbirth.

She’s here today to encourage people to honor the millions of other mothers and parents in similar situations since it’s not talked about often enough. No matter how recent or long ago the loss was, Nguyen said the pain is always there. Some women don’t talk about it and try to bury the pain, but that pain will continue unless it’s talked about. She hopes women know they’re supported and she’s there with them.

Nguyen shared how her daughter Jillian was born at 42 weeks and everything was fine until her heart rate dropped. She was sedated from her C-Section but her husband was there watching doctors try to resuscitate her. She opened up about how hard it was for a mother to wake up without a baby to take home.

She described that after a traumatic event like this it can either destroy your relationship with your significant other or strengthen it as you work through it. For her, it made them more in love in love with each other, supportive, and better parents.

Nguyen explained how, unfortunately, there’s no specific evidence of what causes a miscarriage, besides advanced age. If you have had more than 2 miscarriages, a stillbirth, or a baby that died, both you and your husband need a genetic test. This will help determine if there are any genetic defects that may cause this.

Nguyen said she’s very grateful to be on the show so she can serve a purpose and reach out to other women. Be sure to follow along with Nguyen’s journey on The Real Housewives of SLC every Sunday night at 9/8c