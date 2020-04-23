Reagan’s spring salad recipe

If you’re like us, spending too much time with the sweet treats and craving something fresh, Reagan has the perfect recipe for you! Easy and healthy, you’ll want to try it tonight!

What you’ll need:

arugula lettuce

baby kale

lemon

olive oil

gruyere cheese

Dave’s toast

apple

salt and pepper

Instructions:

Mix arugula lettuce and baby kale (stems cut off kale)

break up all lettuce for smaller sizes

add a dash of lemon

add a dash of olive oil

grate gruyere cheese

toast a piece of Dave’s toast, add a dash of oil oil on top

add gruyere cheese on top of salad

add salt and pepper

apple slices on the side

drizzle a bit of balsamic vinegar on salad and toast

Our mouths are watering! Let us know how you like it, everyone! Yum.