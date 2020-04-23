Reagan’s spring salad recipe

If you’re like us, spending too much time with the sweet treats and craving something fresh, Reagan has the perfect recipe for you! Easy and healthy, you’ll want to try it tonight!
What you’ll need:
- arugula lettuce
- baby kale
- lemon
- olive oil
- gruyere cheese
- Dave’s toast
- apple
- salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Mix arugula lettuce and baby kale (stems cut off kale)
- break up all lettuce for smaller sizes
- add a dash of lemon
- add a dash of olive oil
- grate gruyere cheese
- toast a piece of Dave’s toast, add a dash of oil oil on top
- add gruyere cheese on top of salad
- add salt and pepper
- apple slices on the side
- drizzle a bit of balsamic vinegar on salad and toast
Our mouths are watering! Let us know how you like it, everyone! Yum.