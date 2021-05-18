Reagan’s parents stop by our set and how to stretch your way to better sleep

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - After the worst year of anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country in the last six years, Utah FAM (Friends, Allies, and Mentors of the LGBTQ+ Community) will host a rally at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday evening to celebrate LGBTQ identities in our schools. It comes a day after the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia. Advocates and educators with the organization said that in the face of ongoing political attacks on their rights and identities, trans and non-binary students need to hear now more than ever that they matter and are visible.

The rally will feature a reading and speech by Kyle Lukoff, the nationally acclaimed author of "Call Me Max." He traveled from Brooklyn, New York to Salt Lake City to be a part of the event. Lukoff's book, which is about a young transgender boy, made local headlines after a number of parents in the Murray School District filed complaints to administrators. A teacher read the book in class after a student brought it to class and asked for it to be presented to the class. The pushback eventually led to the district temporarily pausing its Equity Book Bundle Program and Equity Council.