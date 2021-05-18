Reagan’s parents stop by our set and how to stretch your way to better sleep

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Reagan’s parents are in town! And the last time she had a picture of both of them together like this one, was 44 years ago. We invited them both to the studio to watch their daughter live on the air.
- Plus, some of the country’s most well-known retailers have stepped up quickly to change their stances on masks following the CDC’s decision last week. So where can fully vaccinated Utahns shop mask-free? This is the latest list: Target, Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Starbucks and Home Depot.
- And hopefully another place you can take your mask off this summer will be at weddings. There has been a big changes in bridal dresses for 2021. “Following a year of uncertainty, we predict a significant shift towards partywear and maximalism as brides, grooms and guests will be making the most of being able to finally celebrate big life moments in person,” says Morgane Le Caer, the content lead at global fashion shopping platform Lyst. “With show-stopping dresses, bold suits, statement accessories and high heels once again making their way onto everyone’s wishlists, it’s becoming clear that if 2020 was the year of the Zoom wedding, 2021 will be the year that’s bringing the (after) party back.” We have pictures of all the possibilites!
- Finally, if you feel younger than you actually are, you’re not alone. According to a recent study, 77 percent of Americans over 40 feel younger than their age. On average, participants said they felt approximately seven years younger than they actually are. However, feeling younger is not just based on endurance, vibrancy, or a zest for life. Of those surveyed, 55 percent of respondents said that when they look in the mirror, they still visualize their younger self. The study, commissioned by Foster Grant and conducted by OnePoll, also highlighted the things that make people worried about aging, such as suddenly needing to wear glasses.
- And stretch your way to anti-aging and better sleep? Health experts say bedtime stretching can reduce stiffness, aging and help you get more zzzz’s! Nicea puts the team through three easy stretches you can try tonight. Hope you join us for a fun Tuesday morning on GTU.