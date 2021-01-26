Reagan takes us inside the jungles of Costa Rica

Fashion and Lifestyle Content Creator Melissa Hendershot was in studio with us talking all things spring fashion! We love following her on insta, so we had to bring her in. Melissa tells us he thing she loves most about spring and spring fashion is everything feels fresh, colorful and happy; like a new beginning!

As you dress for this upcoming spring, there are a few staple pieces and standout trends that you’ll want to keep in mind; pastels, specifically the Pantone Color of the Year, Illuminating Yellow, florals, a denim jacket, monochromatic sets and sneakers! We saw three looks we love: