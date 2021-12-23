Reagan sits down with her best friends

Reagan cozies up with some delicious food and drinks with two of her best friends, George and Brian. She tells the story about how she got the job on GTU. At 25, George hired Reagan to be on the morning show. Reagan expressed her gratitude for all the support she has received over the years.

Through George, she met one of her dear friends, Brian. He is helped take care of her boys and her dogs. He helped her during a hard time in her life and lifted her spirits with his sense of humor. The friends reminisced on their memories and offered love and support for Reagan on her next chapter.