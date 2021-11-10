Reagan shows us the hottest dog toy of the season and Surae has a book signing

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Turkey Day comes down to a trifecta of three F’s: food, family and friends. And while all three are important, setting a menu of easy recipes should also add two more important F’s — flavorful and fun. The editorial team of chefs and contributors at Food52 locked in an array of delicious dishes that accomplishes just that and shared their friendsgiving feast with “Good Morning America.” If you want to see more read here: https://abcnews.go.com/amp/GMA/Food/friendsgiving-recipes-sides-spin-traditional-turkey/story?id=81056396
- Plus, don’t forget to come to Surae’s FIRST ever book signing at @hope.ave boutique for a shop and sign event! Come this Saturday the 13th to Hope Ave in Sugarhouse to meet Surae and get a fun children’s book for the holidays.
- And Reagan brought the most adorable video of her dog Rebel playing this morning! Tune in to see the dog toy that should be on your pet’s Christmas list this year.
- At the end of the show – A person’s hands can tell something about what they’re like in love. They won’t lie and will give more truthful information than their owner. Experts found the love line and deciphered the possible character options. Put your palms together, choose the pattern you have, and see for yourself! We’ll tell you what Reagan, Nicea and Surae’s lines really mean – Tune in today for a fun Wednesday on GTU Hour 2.