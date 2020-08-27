Reagan shares the one item that could help you sleep better tonight

- On Good Things Utah today – Need a good night’s sleep? Here’s that essential item… socks! We took a poll on set and the only nighttime sock wearer is Nicea. Find out why the rest of us say ‘no way’!
- Plus, can you train yourself to be a better sleeper? Surae has the answer. And suffer from migraines? You aren’t alone. Since the pandemic migraine suffers report double the headaches. And finally your back to school pictures! Thank you for sending them in, we love to share them with our viewers. Hope you join us for a Thursday edition of Hot Topics!