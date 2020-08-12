Reagan shares her favorite homemade sandwich

Let’s be honest, no one has the 'perfect' skincare routine. I mean, how can you with the busy life everyone lives? But we all know someone with beautiful skin who doesn’t have a skincare routine at all and frankly, they don't care too. How can we find the middle ground between hyper-focusing on our skincare and not doing anything at all?

If you don't have the time or don't want to put in the extra effort to keep your skin healthy and nourished by doing a personalized skincare routine daily, don't worry. You can get away with missing a cleaning once and a while or forgetting to reapply your sunscreen. We all make mistakes. That's why the skincare professionals at Symphony Medical Spa in Tooele use special skincare treatments to get results fast!