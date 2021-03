No one ever wants to be the person in the airport security line who just can't get it together and ends up holding everyone up. But at the same time, no one wants to be that person - the one who is searched, made uncomfortable, or feels as if things are going too far. That's exactly what happened to Aundrea DeMille in an Arizona airport.

Aundrea had just returned from a hike in Sedona and was wearing the typical clothing for a day in the desert heat. Just before she was able to go through the scanner, TSA demanded she remove a half-zip-styled top, the only thing covering her sports bra underneath. Humiliated she walked through the scanner in only her bra. Now, Aundrea uses it to influence and empower her work.