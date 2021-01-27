Reagan passionately shares her love for pecans

Nutritionist Trish Brimhall says keeping nutrition simple and balanced is a much more sustainable and effective approach this time of year rather than jumping on diet that is bound to fail long-term. She shares with us three realistic areas to consider when tuning up your nutrition routine include: what you drink, where you eat, and what you say.

What you drink – work on making plain water your go-to beverage. There is a definite place for sport hydration drinks and other flavored beverages, but the ability to drink plain, unflavored water goes well beyond hydration. Most of us walk around partially dehydrated and so working on drinking more water is a worthy endeavor. More and more we are drinking exclusively flavored beverages and that constant flow of sweetness or flavor serves to grow our sweet tooth and shrink our attention span for simple, unflavored water which is the best, most inexpensive, readily available source of hydration.