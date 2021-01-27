Reagan passionately shares her love for pecans

- On Good Things Utah this morning – When it comes to pecans, the world may never know if the proper pronunciation is PEE-can or pe-KAHN. But one thing’s for sure: Pecans are seriously nutritious! Reagan tells us all the benefits and as we found out, she’s surprisingly passionate about this particular nut!
- And for the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant isn’t advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. Instead, it’s donating the money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts. We’ll tell you which other companies plan to follow suit.
- And tough news for chocolate fans, Godiva is closing all of its chocolate shops in the U.S. The luxury chocolates will still be available online, as well as through retail partners like grocery stores.
- And finally, the cutest little Girl Scout from Scottsdale, Arizona shows off her cookie pitch and now it’s going viral. This little girl could pretty much sell anything!
- And at the end of the show, the gem found in Brazil that looks just like a famous Sesame Street character. Cookie Monster would be proud of this one. Hope you join us for a busy Wednesday morning on GTU Hour 1!