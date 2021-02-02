Reagan, Nicea, and Surae show us what’s in their bags

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s been awhile since we’ve had fun with one of our favorite segments, what’s in the bag! We make the girls show and tell.

First up is Reagan. She shows us her flip flops, hair products, deodorant, purple twine, makeup bags, lip glosses, and masks.

Surae opts to tote a picnic basket that carries her lunch, purse, packing tape, cashews, hair pins, protein bars, and prototype of her children’s book.

Nicea shares a bag of organic crunchy red apples, sunglasses case, lotion, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, and fashion tape.

Moms everywhere can relate. We do it all, and pack it all with us!