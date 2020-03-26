Reagan is going bananas, and Surae is quite the chef!

Reagan checks in from snow-covered Park City! She’s implementing a schedule for herself and boys, discovering new tasty snacks, showing us a new sled, and more. Please weigh in with what she should do with all those bananas. And send her memes. Tell her you miss her. We sure do!

Surae shows off what shes been cooking. Shes a freaking chef and our mouths are watering. Hit her up for her tips. She is also finding safe places to explore outside, like cozy parks. She has great ideas for keeping things fun and positive, and now we want to go to her house, and we can’t. Boo.

Send in your photos of what you’re up to, and we just may show it off on the air! Stay safe. Wash those hands! Don’t touch your face!