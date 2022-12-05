- On Good Things Utah this morning – We surprise our own Nicea DeGering with special birthday wishes on the show today. Her daughters both have a personal message AND her best girl and our former host Reagan Leadbetter is back to sit on the set! She just flew in from South Carolina to celebrate Nicea’s 50th birthday and give us an update on life in Charleston, South Carolina. Nicea tells us about her big weekend with friends and family and her thoughts about turning half a century.
- The gang is all here – and we hope you tune in for a special Monday edition of Good Things Utah.
by: Nicea DeGering, Reagan Leadbetter, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
