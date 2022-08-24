- On GTU this morning – Nicole Kidman is that you? There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman’s latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine’s latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend “jellyfish” haircut. For the unfamiliar, the jellyfish cut is the latest iteration of animal-inspired haircuts (remember “octopus” and “cobra” cuts?), and the style looks pretty spot on to its namesake: it’s a mix between a mullet and a bowl cut, with sectioned-off layers between the front and back sections of hair. “It’s essentially a version of a mullet that plays on shapes and contrasting lines,” Gregory Patterson, celebrity hairstylist and color and styling expert for Sally Beauty, previously told POPSUGAR. Our hosts weigh in!
- Plus, let’s talk relationships now and a trend that – if you can’t be monogamous and your spouse isn’t into having an open marriage or polyamory, you need to sit down and discuss the status of your relationship. One solution might be to suck it up and remain faithful, while another might choose to separate (and ultimately divorce) so you can be intimate with as many people as you like. But here’s the thing about having multiple partners when you’re in a committed relationship: both partners need to be on the same page. It seems rather obvious, but for some reason, people can’t get it through their heads that cheating is cheating, even if you give it a fancy new name like “ethical cheating.” The term ethical cheating was invented by the founder of the website OpenMinded, Brandon Wade, in 2015. He published an essay called “How to Cheat on Your Wife,” which advises men to tell their wives of their intent to cheat before they begin to date. “Expect a bit of defensiveness,” the essay warns, which sounds to me like it’s saying that even if the wife isn’t on board, as long as you’ve told her your intent you’re free and clear to do whomever you please.
- And move over traditional wedding dresses, the bridal bikini has arrived. According to La Chenille Bridal CEO and designer Demi Raquel Thomas, the bridal bikini is, “a new concept for brides that want to celebrate their special day on the beach wearing the appropriate beachwear and swimwear.” Whether it’s a classic white bikini or bedazzled cover up, more brides are searching for the perfect bridal swimwear for various wedding festivities. “The bride is changing constantly her needs, wants and desires,” Thomas added. “She’s not the traditional bride anymore. She wants the newest and the latest. Honeymoons are becoming mini-moons, weddings are becoming micro-weddings and the bridal industry is continuing to evolve as we speak. Millennials are looking for something unique, different and exciting.” Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.
