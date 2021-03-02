Reagan has a new love in her life

Here is inspo for some self-care:

While this Nordic brand is paraben, silicon and cruelty-free, there's more to its identity than the eco-friendly, scientifically-certified formulas it uses. PUCA - PURE & CARE values beauty, freedom, innovation and surprises creating anything but boring products within skin, hair and body care collections. Products contain natural oils and plant extracts as well as chemically manufactured active/functional ingredients.Chemistry covers everything, and plants, animals, microorganisms and humans alike all produce chemicals with good qualities - as well as bad ones.Plant extracts contain essential oils, which release natural fragrances.