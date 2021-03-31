Reagan gets her first COVID-19 vaccine and the do’s and don’ts of getting your shot

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – We are talking about the COVID-19 vaccine. Reagan got her first dose yesterday in Park City. So what do you need to know if you are scheduled to get your shot? First, don’t take over-the-counter medications right before your shot. But feel free to take them after, if needed. The CDC says you shouldn’t take over-the-counter medicines such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen and aspirin before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent side effects. Also, don’t push yourself to exercise after if you’re not up to it. Exercise should be fine. Exercise is actually a good leveler of your immune system, it balances and it regulates it. But of course, don’t feel the need to push through if you don’t feel well.
- Plus, with everyone quarantined at home, this might be the most opportune year to turn this April Fools’ Day into a family affair. From the minute your kids wake up, until they crawl back into bed at night, they’ll never know when the next joke is coming. Obviously – in this uncertain time – we want to stay away from any pranks that leave our kids in tears, unless those tears are from laughing too hard. So whether your kids are the ones pulling the pranks or they’re on the receiving end, these April Fools’ Day jokes are silly and fun and will have everyone giggling. Surae shares her favorites!
- And parents everywhere are relating to hilarious footage of a mama bear struggling to guide her cubs safely across a busy Connecticut road. In a Twitter video aptly titled “Bearenting,” traffic is seen at a standstill as a black bear goes back and forth several times until her four babies have made it made it to the other side. The whole ordeal takes more than two minutes because one cub decides it’s the perfect time to climb a pole, while its siblings keep running back into the road to play. This is definitely the cutest video of the day!
- And at the end of the show, it’s finally here – GODZILLA VS. KONG – the return to the movies blockbuster event opens nationwide in theatres and HBO max on Wednesday, March 31st. The movie has action, and heart on an epic scale; a thrilling and fun adventure for all audiences that unleashes the world’s most legendary pop culture icons in an all-out battle of epic scale, and entertainment. We thought why not put two amazing snacks to the epic test with local GTU chef Jennifer Martello! Tune in to see what she came up with and contact her for in home plated dinners and in-home cooking classes at www.chefjennmartello.com Hope you join us for a fun show on GTU Hour 2!